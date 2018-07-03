NPP Sacked EC Bosses, Introduced The Ghana Card To Rig 2020 Elections--NDC Youth Organiser Aspirant

A Deputy National Youth Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress , Bright Nudokpo-Honu, has alleged that the ruling government is using what he describe as gradual 'means to rig the 2020 elections'.

He made this allegation on Friday during an interview with a popular radio station Peace FM.

"I can state without doubt that the NPP government is using every possible and humanly means to rig the 2020 elections . If you observe the trend the NPP government is toeing , Ghanaians need not to be told that the NPP government is resorting to dubious means to win the 2020 elections at all cost . Just consider the Ghana card and the sacking of Charlotte Osei together with her two deputies Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley".Bright Nudokpo-Honu said .

He went on to prove his statement that the Ghana card initiated by the National Identification Authority(NIA) is problematic because it does not employ the use of the voter ID card to make it valid and that , should have been included because the Ghana card proves a person's citizenship.

"Even the Ghana card generated controversy between two former presidents , H.E John Agyekum Kuffour and Jerry John Rawlings . This is a clear sign of an attempt to rig the elections because the NPP has realised that they are loosing the grounds" . The aspirant said.

He called on Ghanaians to keep closed eyes on subsequent maters relating to the replacement of the electoral commissioner and her two deputies. He then called on Charlotte Osei to seek for justice in order to justify the fact that , her removal was harsh and a cruel attempt .