Anas Clears Former CID Boss Adu Poku

COP Frank Adu-Poku

Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI has cleared former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Frank Adu-Poku of any wrongdoing as allegedly captured on video shown by MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Tiger Eye, the former CID boss cannot be said to have been paid an amount of $75,000 by the Tiger Eye PI based on what the fraudsters told the investigators in respect of their activities.

In a statement, the private investigators claimed Kennedy Agyapong's Who Watches The Watchman video is a “cut and patched up work” which does not tell the story the documentary makers sought to reveal.

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 “exposed” investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in his much touted video titled, “Who Watches the Watchman.”

The MP has been involved in a public spat with Anas and his Tiger Eye PI since former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwasi Nyantakyi, was arrested by the police following Anas' blockbuster expose on corruption in Ghana football hit the public domain.

The video, which was aired at the forecourt of Kencity Media, which operates Net2 Television and Oman FM at Madina in Accra, attracted hundreds of people.

In the said video, Anas allegedly 'confessed' to retired state prosecutor, Ellen C. Kwawukume, that he paid $75,000 to the then Director-General of CID, DCOP Adu Poku.

Following the screening of the video, the former CDI boss denied the allegations, saying he did not engage in any wrongdoing.

The Tiger Eye PI, in a statement, in reaction to the allegation, cleared DCOP Adu-Poku of any wrongdoing.

It said the case document, which was the subject of the meeting with the case prosecutor, is still available at the Office of the Attorney General for verification.