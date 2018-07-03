Prophet Begs Anas To Probe Flamboyant Pastors

Leader of Bohye Prayer and Revival Centre in Kumasi, Prophet Bismark Amoah, has made a passionate appeal to ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to investigate the activities of leaders of churches across the country.

According to him, some men of God defraud church members and the public of huge amounts of money.

The call came after Anas had released his investigative piece dubbed, '#Number 12' which exposed corrupt practices in Ghana football, leading to the resignation of former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The man of God, in a video sighted by ghanagossips.com, called on Anas to secretly investigate leaders of churches in Ghana.

He promised to continuously support Anas both physically and spiritually to sustain his awesome work for the country.

“Anas is doing a good job; any honest person will like what he is doing. I am praying for him to have long and healthy life. God's favour should be upon him, his family and team. I am praying for him to accomplish his entire mission on earth,” he stated.

“I urge him to extend his work to the various churches. He needs to investigate some pastors and prophets, who are not acting according to the dictates of God,” he added.

The prophet also bemoaned the sale of anointing oil and payment of consultation fees.

“Selling of anointing oil and payment of consultation fees is not biblical. Most of these so-called men of God are deceiving people”, he revealed.

Prophet Bismark Amoah accused some pastors of secretly bathing women and indulging in immoral acts which are clearly against the Word of God.

“Some men of God go to the extent of sleeping with the wives of some church members, an activity which contravenes the Holy Bible that governs the lives of Christians,” he added.