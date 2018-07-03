'Aayalolo' Drivers Strike Over Unpaid Five Months Salaries

Drivers of the Quality Bus System (QBS), popularly known as Aayalolo, have embarked on a sit-down strike over unpaid salary arrears.

The aggrieved drivers have not received salaries over the past five months, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

Commuters who went to the various terminals including Amasaman, Ofankor, Adentan and Kasoa to board the buses to the Central Business District, were directed by staff to patronise private commercial buses.

The industrial action has contributed to long queues at most transport terminals with reports of some transport operators unlawfully charging more than they are allowed to take from the passengers.

Quality Bus System is a pioneer in the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) System introduced by the John Mahama administration.

The BRT has a 22 kilometre stretch from Amasaman to Tudu in Accra Central as well as a subjugator which separates the lane from the main traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated subsequently.