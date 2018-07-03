Inusah Fuseini Out Of Parliament In 2020

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, will not stand for re-election in 2020, after serving his constituents for 12 years.

Alhaji Fuseini, who served as Lands and Natural Resources as well as the Roads and Highways minister during the administration of John Mahama, over the weekend told his contituency executives he feels he has done enough for the constituency, the Daily Guide newspaper reported.

"I have served my constituency for about 12 years and I have been one of the longest serving MPs and I would like to announce that I, Inusah Fuseini, will not contest the 2020 elections as an MP," he addressed party supporters and newly elected constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the Northern Region.

He indicated that the early announcement was for the party to have enough time to select a suitable candidate who would be able to retain the seat for the NDC come 2020.

"Even though I won't contest the 2020 elections, I will still contribute my part to bring back the party to power in 2020," he pledged.

Inusah Fuseini serves on the two committees of the legislature -- Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and theTrade, Indutry and Tourism -- as a Ranking Member.

The trained Teacher cum Lawyer, became a Member of Parliament through a by-election in 2006 after the incumbent Wayo Seini defected from the NDC to the New Patriotic Party.

This triggered a by-election in the Tamale Central constituency on April 4, 2006. Fuseini won the election with a majority of 17,502.

He successfully held his seat in 2008 with 66% of the votes cast and retained the seat in 2012 with 61% and in 2016 with 60% of votes cast.

He would have held the seat for 14 years by the time he exits parliament.