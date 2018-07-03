Kennedy Agyapong To Appear Before Privileges Committee Today

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, is expected to make an appearance before Parliament’s Privileges Committee today for allegedly denigrating the House.

Last month, Mr. Agyapong reportedly described Parliament as “useless” for having Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as its Majority leader.

The comments compelled the Minority Chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak, to file a motion that led to Kennedy Agyapong been referred to the Privileges Committee.

Parliament of Ghana

Last week Tuesday, Muntaka Mubarak, who subsequently engaged in a fierce media war with Kennedy Agyapong over the matter, appeared before the committee to give evidence to back his claims and support his reasons to get Mr. Agyapong sanctioned.

The committee subsequently established a prima facie case against Mr Agyapong, hence his appointment with the committee today [Tuesday].

It is expected to cross-examine both Mr. Agyapong and Muntaka Mubarak.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

Muntaka Mubarak, had earlier said in a Citi News interview that he believes Kennedy Agyapong must be suspended for his utterances.

“I strongly believe that Parliament should suspend this gentleman for the rest of the year. He doesn't deserve to be sitting in the House,” Muntaka Mubarak said on Eyewitness News last week.

Muntaka Mubarak had earlier said an apology from Kennedy Agyapong would settle the matter.

“If he appears and he apologizes, I am sure it will end there, but if he appears and he is going to flex there, then obviously, it will go through the full haul.”