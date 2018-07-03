NPP Government Targets Bonds To Fund New Drainage Systems

Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyeah, says government through his Ministry is considering raising bonds to construct more sewage and drainage systems, and also fix broken ones in the country.

This according to him will end the recurrence of flooding which are largely caused by the poor drainage and sewage systems in parts of the country.

“We are having ideas that we can even raise bonds for purposes of dealing with the situation we have come to see in this region,” he said.

“When you have what is becoming like an endemic problem, what is perennial and every year we come back to this situation, and you don’t want to spend money, it is like we are not serious,” the Minister stated.

Samuel Atta-Akyea disclosed this when he led a team of engineers from his Ministry and city authorities to inspect and assess bridges and drains within the Ashanti Regional capital and other parts of the region.

A three-day downpour recorded in the region has led to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties including bridges and drains.

Residents living in communities such as; Sepe Boukrom, Asabi, Esreso and Moshie Zongo have been the hardest hit since the disaster occurred.

Residents in other communities like; Truba, Onwe and Ahinsan Estates have also been cut from the regional capital after the downpour destroyed link bridges in the areas.

The sector Minister after touring the affected areas described the development as worrying, and assured of Government's commitment to solve perennial flooding in the country.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, said his office has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to demolish all structures erected on waterways in their respective areas.

The delegation included the sector Minister and his deputy, Eugene Antwi, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, and the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh.