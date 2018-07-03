We Need All Your Support To Improve NHIS

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), wants the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), to collaborate closely with the NHIA to improve access to healthcare in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr. Samuel Annor said the NHIS will collapse if the Christian Health Association of Ghana fails to support them.

Speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Christian Health Association of Ghana, Dr. Annor said the healthcare of all Ghanaians must be the concern of the NHIA and CHAG.

“If the three of us do not sing the same tune we are in trouble. But most importantly, if the service providers and the national health insurance scheme which are supposed to guarantee your services do not sing with one voice, we will sink. We've reached the point where we got the zero option; we have to pull our resources and minds together and offer the nation one solution,” he added.

We'll revive NHIS

The governing New Patriotic Party had promised to revive the National Health Insurance (NHIS) which it had said was collapsing prior to the 2016 polls.

Although the NPP said it has cleared part of the debt left behind by the previous government, many Ghanaians are still of the view that the issues confronting the scheme still persist.

NHIS has run out of funds

Dr. Samuel Yaw Annor, at a recent forum in June 2018, said the scheme had run out of funds to operate.

He said the scheme had zero reserves and owed service providers huge sums of money and appealed for ways of getting funds to defray their debts.

He further appealed to the government to increase the VAT component of the NHIS from 2.5 percent to at least 3.5 percent to provide the scheme with the needed funds.