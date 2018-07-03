GES Suspends Insurance Deductions From Teachers Salaries

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has suspended deductions from the salaries of teachers at the pre-tertiary Level and other staff for a life insurance policy following agitations against the move.

According to the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES, Cassandra Twum-Ampofo, the policy has been suspended with immediate effect.

She said plans are in place to refund deducted monies while efforts to educate the teachers about the policy are intensified.

"We asked them because it was the welfare of teachers, we wanted the leadership of the union to do the education and the sensitization so that they would really understand what is about to come on," Madam Twum Ampofo said in an interview with Joy FM.

"Until when we thought everything was settled and the deductions could take place and it was done. That was when we heard the agitations and we realised that the education did not go down well at the grassroots.

"That is why we have asked Controller to halt deductions and this will not go on until education has gone down well with them and even after that if a teacher decides to opt out, we will not force them".

The GES had begun implementing the life insurance policy christened - GES-SIC LIFE GROUP LIFE INSURANCE PROGRAMME - for all teachers which saw GH¢10 from their June salaries deducted.

Initially, the policy was said to have been crafted in consultation with the Teacher Unions

However, the Greater Accra Regional chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) kicked against the move, describing it as illegal and needless.

At a press conference last Friday, they urged the Controller and Accountant General's Department to cease the deductions with immediate effect and refund all monies.