Agric Sector Not Left Out Of Beauty Pageants - Miss Agriculture Ghana

Auditions for the 1st Agro beauty pageant in Ghana, Miss Agriculture Ghana is scheduled for Saturday, 11th of August 2018 at the Resource Center of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Miss Agriculture Ghana is an initiative of the Uniting Women for Agricultural Development (UWAD) Foundation in collaboration with the Women in Agricultural Development (WIAD) Under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Agriculture is the backbone of our country, and due to the massive interest of women in most aspects of the value chain it has become an issue of importance to uphold and present the attractive nature of Agriculture to the youth in our country especially the young women. It has become very essential to raise a generation of women who will take Agribusiness like any other profitable venture or as an alternative venture which can as well create more job opportunity for women through their initiatives.

This year the winner of Miss Agriculture Ghana gets to benefit a project amount of 10,000 Ghana Cedis and other attractive prizes from sponsors. With its unique way of presentation, all one needs to be part of Miss Agriculture Ghana this year is to be within the ages of 18-35yrs and have an innovative idea or project that can solve a problem along the agricultural value chain and create more jobs for women. For more information and enquiries, one can contact the office of the foundation on 0541956735/0240042313 or send an email to [email protected]