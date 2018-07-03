’94 Achimota School Students In US Hold Fundraising-Gala 25yrs After Leaving School

25yrs after completing secondary education at Achimota School in Ghana, some 1994 year-group students based in the Washington DC area of the United States (US) are gathering to celebrate and give back to their Alma Mater in a fundraising-gala.

Known as the National Capital Area of the Old Achimotan Association (NCA-OAA), the group has been hosting annual fundraisers attracting old students in the Washington District of Columbia (DC); Maryland (MD); and Virginia (VA) areas of the United States (US) for over 30 decades aimed at giving back to their Alma Mater.

The highlight of this year’s fundraising-gala happening around the US independence day weekend will be to execute their 25th-anniversary project of procuring and installing a new public address, multimedia, and audio/visual systems, for the two dining halls and the Aggrey Chapel — major centers of assembly on Achimota’s school campus.

Achimota School ’94 group fundraiser-gala schedule

Activities put together to help NCA-OAA achieve the project through their 3-day fundraising gathering taking place at respective venues in Laurel, MD, are expected to attract old students from other year groups, families, and friends of Achimota school in the US and even outside the country.

Group president of NCA-OAA ’94 Mr. Asaph Okyne, told TheAfricanDream.net that: “our project is an important one that directly affects the daily lives of the over 3000 students and staff currently at the school.”

“We begin this year’s function with a warm-up day on July 6, from 7PM at a private room at the Flannigan Harp and Fiddle, located at 4844 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, MD 20814. Attendees can use nearest street parking or the garage on 4935 St Elmo Avenue’s nearby. Contact Alberta Danso at +1502.319.0090 for more information,” said Mr. Okyne to TheAfricanDream.net

“On the following day we will gather for the main event gala from 6:30PM – 11:30PM at College Park Marriott hotel on 3501 University Blvd E, Hyattsville, MD 20783. This will be a black-tie event, though traditional African attire is welcomed. Tickets will be $125 on the night,” according to Mr. Okyne, who disclosed that they could be purchased in advance at oaa94.ticketleap.com or by contacting Abby Ayeh at +1201.452.3751.

It will be all about family and fun on July 8, from 10AM-6PM when the 3-day event comes to a close with a picnic at North Laurel Community Center Pavilion located on 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road in Laurel, MD, 20723. The venue has playground facilities for parents with children.

Gifty Nartey, one of the event organizers appealed to old Achimotans in the US and worldwide to support this event because the school could really use the solidarity. Gifty is available at 1614.571.1270 for questions about the picnic.

Achimota School history

Founded in 1924 by Sir Frederick Gordon Guggisberg, Dr. James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, and Rev. Alexander Garden Fraser, the school was formally opened in 1927. It is the first mixed-gender school in the then Gold Coast, now Ghana.

Once known as Prince of Wales College and School and now nicknamed Motown, Achimota Secondary School is a co-educational boarding institution at Achimota, a town located in Ghana’s capital city of Accra.

Find out more about the NCA-OAA at www.oaa94.org . If you are an old student from that year group, search their page on Facebook with ‘OAA 94 Year Group

