NPP Sympathisers In Belgium Declare Support For John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold its national delegates' congress in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, from Friday, July 6th to Saturday, 7th July, 2018. During the congress, the party will elect executives to occupy various positions at the national level with the mandate to guide the party into the next general elections in 2020.

Ahead of the national delegates’ congress, some sympathisers of the party in Belgium have declared their support for the acting General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu, who doubles as the incumbent National Organiser and also vying to become the substantive General Secretary.

Commenting on their motivation for taking such a step, the spokesperson for the group, a the former organiser of the NPP Belgium Branch Mr. Baffour highlighted Mr. Boadu’s tremendous contribution to the party over the years, emphasising on his tireless effort during the electioneering campaign for the 2016 general election when the party was then in crisis.

“This is a man we all know and can also attest of his knowledge and deep understanding of the values and principles of our party. To talk about his commitment and dedication to the party, let us not forget about the difficult times in 2016 when he and others had to stand for the party amidst all the opposition they faced. He has been tried and tested and that is the sort of leaders we need to take the party into the next level”, he added.

Sixteen aspirants are known to have picked nomination forms at the party's headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra to contest for various positions.