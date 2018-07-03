Free Health Screening Held For The Aged

The Afadzato South District in the Volta Region has marked this year's Republic Day celebration with free health screening for the aged.

The exercise was to appreciate the senior citizens for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the area and to keep them in good health to inspire the younger generation.

'When you mature all your collective experiences from the very beginning is what crystallizes into an old age, so when you age gracefully out of several experiences, your works become potent to change society with what you have experienced and that will give weight to what you impact unto society', Mr. Wisdom Semanu Seneadza, the District Chief Executive (DEC) said.

He encouraged them to inspire the youth to take education seriously - make good use of government's free Senior High School policy to enhance their lot.

He advised them to take advantage of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty to make their situation better.

More than 50 senior citizens were screened for various diseases and they were sensitised on dieting.

They were also given prizes and citations for their meritorious services to the district.