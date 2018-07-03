The Three Northern Regions Endorse Abankwah-Yeboah As He Seeks For Re-Election

There has been a massive endorsement of the candidature of Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah by delegates in all the three northern regions(Nothern, Upper West and Upper East Region)

The delegates who were drawn from the various constituencies in the regions said, they believe in competent and experience hands and so far, it is only Abankwa Yeboah who holds such qualities.

Mr Abankwah is currently on his tour and so far, delegates from all across the country has responded positively to his campaign messages.

A man with track record and competence to strengthen the party structures at the grassroots.

VOTE ABANKWA YEBOAH FOR PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND JUDICIOUS USE OF PARTY FUNDS*

SOLID ACHIEVEMENTS AND NOT MERE PROMISES.

Img-20180702-wa0024

Img-20180702-wa0025

Img-20180702-wa0022