NSMQ2018: WASS Knocks Out Defending Champs Prempeh College

A spirited performance by West African Senior High School (WASS) in the final two rounds of the semi-final contest in the National Science and Maths Quiz saw them knock out defending champions, Prempeh College.

Prempeh College led the contest after the first round by three points with WASS trailing on 23 points, while Krobo girls were 12 points further back.

An impressive Speed Round saw WASS edge ahead by 2 points, finishing the second round on 29 points, while Prempeh gained only one point from the previous round to finish with 27 points.

Krobo Girls however lost one point and fell to ten points after two rounds.

In the Problem of the Day, Prempeh showed their mettle, bagging 8 of the 10 points on offer, with Krobo Girls and WASS earning 6 and 4 points respectively.

With many expecting the reigning champs to go on and dominate the rest of the contest, WASS produced a great comeback, dominating the True or False Round to end with 46 points, four clear of Prempeh College, and well ahead of Krobo Girls with 26.

The final round in which the competing schools had to answer riddles, saw WASS go much higher, answering two riddles before Prempeh managed to get the first points.

At the end of the contest, WASS were victorious with 52 points, 7 points clear of their nearest challengers, while Krobo Girls crashed out with 29, leaving Prempeh College’s hopes of defending the title they won in 2017, and matching PRESEC’s record of five crowns in tatters.

They will face St. Peter's SHS who overcame Mawuli School and Keta SHTS, and Adisadel College who beat Mfantsipim School and Ghana National College.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citinewsroom.com/Ghana