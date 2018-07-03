Press Release By Npp Brong Ahafo Constituency Officers

Less than a week to the much awaited NPP National Executive Elections and aspirants wrapping up their campaign, some Regional and Constituency elections are declaring Regional and Constituency supports to various candidates.

Some constituency executives in the Bring-Ahafo Region have expressed sorry in such declarations and have disassociated themselves from the Regional declation and has condemned the act.

Read full statement below.

PRESS RELEASE

Ladies and gentlemen from the press, I send you greetings from the Brong Ahafo constituency officers.

We woke up on the 28th June 2018 and heard to our dismay that some of our regional Executives and constituency chairperson's have declared their support for one of our national chairman hopefuls.

As constituency officers with onerous duty to manage the party in tandem with the party's constitution, we have resolved to disassociate ourselves from the decision by some Regional Executives and constituency chairmen as follows:

*√ That we were not consulted before the decision was taken which is a serious breach of the constitution and the tradition as provided by article 3D (1) & (2)*

*√ That this declaration will bring division in the party. Consequently, we know who will win the contest and provided the one who benefited the declaration looses, how are our leaders going to work with the one that won. More so, what will be the faith of the Brong Ahafo fraternity of the party?*

*√ We the Brong Ahafo Constituency Executives hereby advises all other Regional and Constituency Executives to reframe from such acts*

*√ We conclude that, the delegates should vote on their own conscience, on the bases of the party's traditions, which are competence and loyalty*

Signed

Samuel Obeng Takyi – Youth Organizer – Jaman South 0244431111

Otchere Peprah K. – Communication Officer – Tano North 0544558103

Sie Kwabena Simon – Youth Organiser Jaman North 0249830570

Afoakwa Kwasi – Tano South – Deputy Youth Organiser – 0545408604

Bala Mohammed – Organiser – Dormaa West – 0204308241

Acquah Ibrahim – Youth Organiser – Dormaa West – 0201977294

Kofi Gyau – Dormaa West – Deputy Youth Org. – 0206257566

Gyabaa Michael – Dormaa West – Research Officer – 0544529523

Sah Johnson – Jaman North – Deputy Youth Org – 0249255793

Joe Kofi Oduro – Tano North – Deputy Org – 0202457322

Mensah Yaw Bismark – Tano North – Deputy Youth Org. – 0203455610

Harrison Asomah – Berekum East – Constituency Secretary – 0209129411

E. A. Asarfo-Adjei – Chairman- Nkoranza North – 0206612947

Aboagye Philip – Treasurer- Nkoranza North – 0247161673

Owusu George – Assistant Secretary – Nkoranza North – 0245031228

Adu Patrice – Deputy Organiser – Nkoranza North – 0240502911

Amo Johnson – Treasurer – Nkoranza North – 0551961938

Yaw Boateng – Deputy Org. – Nkoranza South – 0542551814

Owusu Gifty – Women Organiser – Nkoranza North – 0247889589

Agyeiwaa Charllotte – Dep. Women Org. – Nkoranza North – 0558300557

Boampong Isaac – Youth Org. – Techiman North – 0207669037

Nimoh Kingsley – 1st Vice Chairman – Techiman North – 0246107116

Owusu Amanfo Samuel – Election/Research – Tano South - 0242762567

Fosu Adutwum Fred – Secretary – Tano South – 0242675889

Mahammed Ali – Nasara – Tano South – 0540586798

Musah S. Rashid – Asst. Secretary – Tano South – 0247990390

Nyarko Williams – Deputy Sec. – Dormaa Central – 0208979525

Obeng Asare – 2nd Vice Chairman – Dormaa East – 0206267969

Eric Twum Korang – Comminication Officer – Dormaa East - 0543933603

Bukari Zakari – Dep. Nasara – Dormaa East – 0242241528

Linda Yeboaah – Dep. Women Org. – Dormaa East – 0246803307

Anane Ebenezer – Secretary – Jaman North – 0242954953

Boamah Mensah – Treasurer – Dormaa East – 0243911344

Boamah K. Samuel – Commuication Off. -Dormaa Central – 0205918655

Antwi Adjei – Reaearch/Elections – Dormaa East – 0279358492

Kwabena Akuffo – Organiser – Tano North – 0208826464

Adom Adjei Kenneth – Dep. Secretary – Tano North- 0244943610

Ruth Fosuaa – Women Org. Tano North – 0208159872

Osei Kontor Jnr. – Deputy Youth Org. – Dormaa Central 0209352914

Abdulai Jafaru – Communication Off. – Tano South – 0547719028

Uthman Mashood – Organiser – Tano South – 0555667191

Martin Luther Asare – Tesscon-Vvu – 0504777746

Seidu Ibrahim Suleman – Tesscon-Tanoso – 0246231714

George Anane Konadu –Tesscon Kintampo – 0243478573

Baah Jonathan Kwasi – Tesscon Uener – 0540059204

Ayagiwo Richmond – Tesscon Ang. U. Tech – 0207310475

Yeboah Opoku Samuel – Tesscon Becoled – 0203384884

Asare Emmanuel – Tesscon St. Ambrose – 0508614754

Aborampah Mensah Richard – Tesscon Ntotroso – 0247624515

Bridget Nusienyo – Tesscon Goaso – 0573822573

Alex Kumah – Tesscon Seikwa – 0241264915

Baffoe Collins (RESPECT) 0505983990

Thank you!!

*Long live Npp*

*Long live Ghana*