The attack of Kaposi's sarcoma on the leg

The almost exclusive occurrence among Jewish people in Central Europe has been reported on since 1872, right up into the thirties. After World War II, findings linking this cancer with the origin of the affected people were published in the USA and France.

The German scientist Julius Dörffel was the first to attempt in 1932 to play down his interest in this rare disease (from 1872 to 1932 only 356 cases were described in world reference literature).

Despite his own figures, confirming that Jewish and Italians were particularly at risk, he claimed: "It is much more probable, then the distribution of the disease is geographical rather than racial.

Dörffel is not interested in clarification as to whether Jewish and Italian persons are more strongly afflicted, but rather in the denial of Jewish susceptibility to the disease.

He even goes so far as to argue that one of the 50 cases in Italy, there was not a single Jew. Using the same logic, it will be tantamount to saying that since no Italian was infected in Israel, this would contradict any incidence of the disease among Italians and Jews.

Yet Dörfels standard article had formed public opinion. His theses were further spread by much-quoted authorities, Oettle, whose own figures contradict this, also argued that according to Gertler, there were more Kaposi's sarcoma cases in post-war Germany than previously and that there was only one case in 1959 at the Radium Institute of the Hadassah University Hospital in Israel.

The alleged frequency of the disease is certainly not obvious. In his refutation of accumulation among Jewish and Italians, he limits himself to the statement that there was no incidence of this among Jews. His allegation that there was Kaposi's sarcoma case in post-war Germany than previously, is merely based on one sentence by Gertler:

"Since AK (=Kapos's Sarcoma;a.) has recently been found to be more prevalent among Chinese (Koskard), Negroes (Davies) and more observed in Germany, the concept of a geographical connection in specific regions (Greece, Italy, Eastern Europe) or predilection for the Jewish race, can hardly be upheld.

That is all. No evidence, no figures and no dates on the alleged increased number of cases in Germany following the expulsion of Jewish inhabitants.

It's quite absurd to maintain that just because one case of Kaposi's sarcoma was treated in one year in the radiological department of a hospital in Israel that this repudiates a prevalence among Jewish people.

If between 1872-1932, on the average for 60 million Germans only five cases were known. (= one out of 720 million per year), then one case in 2.5 million Jewish inhabitants in Israel (assuming that no Kaposi's sarcoma patients were treated in any other hospital) would, therefore, be almost 300 times more frequent.

Moreover, Oettle omits to carry out in overall Israeli or Italian statistic. In 29 hospitals in Israel, 562 people were diagnosed as having Kaposi's sarcoma between 1960 and 1980, of whom only 11 were Palestinians.

The proportion of the disease among Jewish people can thus be worked out to be 97 out of ten million inhabitants per year, whilst between 1970 and 1980, it was 145 out of ten million inhabitants per year.

Sixty-seven percent of people suffering from Kaposi's sarcoma have the HLA DR5 blood characteristic, whilst only 23% of a comparative group without Kaposi's sarcoma had this characteristic.

Arrested Jews during the Second World War because being a Jew is a 'crime.'

HLA DR3 appears to provide the body with resistance to fight the disease. Only 8% of Kaposi's sarcoma patients have this, compared with 45% of the control group.

Compared with other people, HLA DR5 is more frequent among persons of Italian (35.8%), Spanish (28.6%), and Ashkenazi-Jewish (39.1%) origin than in the population as a whole.

Up until the start of the National Socialist Party in Germany in 1933, the majority of scientific articles on this disease appeared in Germany.

Therefore, apart from a one-case description in 1937, no further reports were published in Germany. This disease could be used as an infectious weapon against Jews without this having any effect on Aryans.