Penfield School Marks 6th Graduation Ceremony

Penfield School Limited, which offers a hybrid system of education, at the weekend held its sixth graduation ceremony during which 27 students were awarded certificates.

The 27 students received certificates in The International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and West African Senior Secondary Certificates Examination (WASSCE).

The school seeks to use its hybrid system to produce graduates of the highest calibre who will be well-equipped for entry to the best local and international universities.

Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, MP for La-Nkwantamang, who graced the occasion as a Guest Speaker in addressing the graduates said, massive investments had gone into education in most countries, especially those in sub-Saharan Africa, but the countries did not reap the commensurate benefits of education because of lack of quality education and equity.

She said, 'Enrolment and accessibility may be good, but quality, equity and standards are the vehicles that drive us to obtain skills and knowledge needed for effective social and labour market integration'.

She said the education of every single Ghanaian child did not hinge on only building classrooms, the provision of uniforms or employing teachers, but the teachers must be well trained respected and above all very well motivated. '

'This way we are certain of not churning out 'educated illiterates' in the country,' she said.

She said the country should endeavour to eschew the banking module of education where pupils of students are treated as empty vessels to be filled with knowledge, but should be regarded as co-creators of the knowledge as stipulated by Paulo Freire, a Brazilian Educator.

'In this way we are sure of bringing up children who are fearless, confident, knowledgeable and hardworking young men and women ready to face the world as trend setting innovators,' Mrs Adjabeng said.

She advised the graduating students to count themselves fortunate to have come to Penfield and that their future successes would not be by accident, but by relentless improvements, resilience and can do spirit as well as the desire to win and succeed.

Mr Patrick Kwesi Essiam, Principal of Penfield School Limited, said four students, after the results, were counted amongst the best in the world, two in primary and two in secondary school.

He said Penfield was ready to go out to the world and mount a challenge and congratulated the students on their achievements.

He said for the second year running, a report by the chief inspector of schools from Cambridge international Examination from South Africa classified Penfield as either the best or among the best.

Mr Essiam urged the graduates to be prayerful and be positive and avoid the negatives to achieve their full potentials.

Awards of certificates were presented afterwards, comprising of both the WASSCE certificates and also the IGCSE certificates.

Eighteen students received their WASSCE certificates whereas nine others also received their IGCSE certificates.

Outgoing Head School Prefect, Pascal Awonab Kanbonnabah expressed immense gratitude to both teaching and non-teaching staff for their guidance and on behalf of the 2018 year group presented various gifts to the Principal, the teachers and as well as the cooking staff.

All graduating students engaged in a tree planting exercise as part of the school culture, where each outgoing student would leave his or her tree in the care of a trusted student to take care of. GNA