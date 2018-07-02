Apostle Ntumy Hands Over Newly Built Library To Krachi West

Apostle Dr Michael Ntumy, Immediate past Chairman, Church of Pentecost, has built a fully automated world class library for the people of Osramani in the Krachi West District.

The 32,000-seater capacity facility is estimated at GH¢256, 121.00 and could be accessed across the world.

It has millions of book online, 150,000 e-books, 4,000 video books, 7,000 audiobooks, hundreds of documentary movies, 50 computers uploaded with digital, audio, and video books, 20 computers with free internet connection.

Apostle Ntumy at a handing over ceremony said the library was important to raise the fallen standards of education in rural areas, especially in the District and said the inability of students to read and understand was the 'mother of all their schooling problems' and hopeful the library would inspire pupils and students to read and learn.

Apostle Ntumy said the stocking of the library would enhance learning aside textbooks, which he said was a barrier to achieving academic success.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachiwura, commended Apostle Ntumy for the foresight and desire to turn the fortunes of the area around and noted that education was the quickest way of eradicating poverty and called on the people to use the facility judiciously.

Nana Besemuna appealed to the District Assembly to enact and enforce by-laws that limited the movement of students beyond certain times to ensure they took studies seriously.

Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Member of Parliament, Krachi West, called on the community to take good care of the facility for future generations.