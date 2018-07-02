More Opportunities Exist For Women Under GFP

Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, District Chief Executive for Bongo in the Upper East Region has said women will have more opportunities under the government flagship programme, 'one village, one dam'.

'Even though we have not had any land that is reserved only for women, opportunities have been created under the flagship programme for women to go into extensive farming'.

Mr Ayinbisa said agriculture in the Bongo District was not a profession preserved for only men and indicated that women were deeply involved and performing credibly well in the agricultural sector.

He said the flagship programme provided equal access to men and women to carry out dry and raining season farming activities and noted that the women by their exemplary skills in Farming would work to ensure sustained livelihoods for their families.

He indicated that the one village, one dam project had started, with eight communities being provided with dams, and noted that one of the areas where the eight dams were being constructed belonged to a women's group.

Mr Ayinbisa urged the constituents to take advantage of the programme which provided opportunity for dry and rainy season farming activities to enrol into it.

The DCE indicated that 10 women groups had been prepared by the Bongo District Assembly to access financial support from MASLOC and said an amount of GH¢54,000.00 had been provided for women with various forms of disabilities in the area.

He appealed to them to exercise patience with the government and the Assembly in particular and said efforts were underway to address the social needs of the people in the district. 'Be patient, the government will fulfil all its promises. The DCE stressed.