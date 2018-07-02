Upper East Region Fetes Senior Citizens

The Upper East Region on Sunday celebrated its Senior Citizens who contributed in diverse ways during their days in active service to the development of the region and mother Ghana.

The men and women who came from various districts within the region, retired from active public and civil service in different sectors including; education, health, agriculture, security, among others, and were celebrated to mark the 58th commemoration of Ghana's Republic Day in Bolgatanga.

Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister in his address, said the history of Ghana would not be complete without remembering the dedicated, selfless and humble services Senior Citizens rendered to the nation.

'I wish to salute you for the services you rendered to lift the flag of Ghana high as teachers, lawyers, doctors, Accountants, Public Servants among others,' he said.

The Minister used the occasion to remember all departed souls of civil and public servants who retired years ago and prayed that they find a resting place in the hands of God,'those who are alive, we congratulate you and equally pray for you for good health and long life.'

Mr Bukari said there was the need for them as pensioners to hold periodic durbars to discuss national issues, and make their position known to government, because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was 'an all-inclusive government' which welcomed positive inputs from citizens for studies and inclusion in the governance of the country.

This, he said was in line with the NPP's promise of good governance based on transparency, hard work and integrity, and assured the Senior Citizens that government was committed to its pledge to develop and implement policies for the aged, and mainstream aging issues into the framework and strategy of national development.

Mr Bukari urged the Senior men and women to practise good health habits such as minimising alcohol consumption and smoking, exercising regularly, eating healthy balanced diet, socialising, and avoiding acts that had the tendency to injure them.

The Minister further admonished them to serve as ambassadors of peace and live exemplary lives worthy of emulation because the youth looked up to them for direction.

Alhaji Mohamadu Azonko, the Upper East Regional Coordinating Director, said the value and experience of the aged could not be quantified in monetary terms, and must therefore, not be allowed to go waste, because 'the nation stands to lose if these valuable assets are not fully tapped or utilised'

He said old age was not just a symbol of honour, but was associated with wisdom, counsel and knowledge, and indicated that 'the future cause of our dear nation Ghana, cannot be clear without reference to these forebears in national reconstruction efforts.'

During optional speeches, some of the Senior citizens expressed concern about the non-functioning of traffic lighting systems in the Bolgatanga Municipality for several years and its associated danger to road users.

They called on the Regional Minister and his team to regulate the activities tricycle riders popularly known as 'Mahama camboo' who packed haphazardly during market days, and converted portions of some roads as terminals.

They also appealed to government to subsidise the cost of drugs when they go to seek healthcare because they could not afford most of their prescribed medicines.

As part of the programme, 150 senior men and women from across the region received various awards for their dedication and immense contributions to the development of the region.