We Need Your Experience To Guide The Current Generation--Senior Citizens Told

Cape Coast, July 02, GNA - Mr. Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, has commended senior Citizens in the country for their commitment and willingness to support the country in various capacities even in their old age.

Subsequently, he has appealed to them to continue to avail their wisdom and experiences for the younger generation to benefit from and move the nation forward.

'Many of our Senior Citizens are still serving in various capacities and continue to play vital roles in contributing to the development of this country. Our Senior Citizens should continue to avail their wisdom so that we as Junior Citizens can benefit from it' he said

Mr Duncan made the appeal at the commemoration of this year's Senior Citizens Day at the Regional Coordinating Council in Cape Coast on Sunday during which some retired public servants and other senior citizens in the region were acknowledged.

The Senior Citizen Day was instituted to honour people who had rendered their services to the country in diligence to develop the country.

He said the country's senior citizens had important roles to play in nurturing the youth and inculcating in them the sense of patriotism to passionately champion the progress and development of the country.

According to the Regional Minister, though Ghana was not where it was supposed to be in terms of development after 60 years of independence, all hope was not lost and implored Ghanaians not to give up regardless of the situation.

He said there were some success stories which Ghanaians should be proud of and be inspired to give out their best for the development of the country.

Mr Duncan also added that it was high time Senior Citizens had everything for free in the country especially transportation, health care bills and should be able to receive their pension pay in the comfort of their homes.

He was hopeful that the above would be achieved soon and urged all Ghanaians not to throw their hands in despair but be hopeful for a better Ghana.

He assured them of the Government's continued support to make them enjoy their old age.

The Senior Citizens appealed to the Regional Minister to implement the 'National policy for the aged' which was issued by former President John Agyekum Kuffour during his tenure of Office.

Some senior citizens made up of retired workers of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Market Association, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Government Pensioner and National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO) were awarded.