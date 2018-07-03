Physically-Challenged Receive Support From Tatale/Sanguli District Assembly

The Tatale/Sanguli District Assembly has presented a quantity of items worth GH¢114,900.00 from Disability Fund to 562 Persons With Disability (PWD) at Tatale

The items included; 18 sewing machines, six deep freezers, 40 ruminants, three hair dryers among others.

Mr Thomas Mbomba, the Tatale/Sanguli District Chief Executive who presented the items to the beneficiaries indicated that out of the 684 beneficiaries, 562 received various items.

He said 82 disabled students in Tertiary education and School for Deaf and Dumb also received various amounts as educational supports, 91 farmers also received cash support to engage in their farming activities and another 328 beneficiaries will also receive support in various categories.

The DCE said the Assembly received an accumulated amount in arrears of GH¢167,556.5 to support Persons With Disability in the District and the Disability Fund Management Committee met and came out with support modalities in accordance with the approved of new guidelines for the disbursement of the fund.

He added that the guidelines for the disbursement was gradually departing from the usual way of sharing cash to the beneficiaries to a more sustainable way of supporting the beneficiaries to engage in productive ventures that could generate income for them for the unforeseeable future.

He therefore urged the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously for it to benefit them to acquire skills that would make them live independent lives.

He said the District Assembly had large communities as such the Department of Social Welfare was engaging a committee to go round to register the beneficiaries in the area and in future, those who did not get their share will also be taken care of.

Mr. Jimah Yakubu the Tatale/Sanguli Coordinating Director and the District Social Welfare Officer Mr. Abayeta Moses Abane and the Presiding member Mr. Frank Kibikal Nyimagnum assisted the District Chief Executive in presenting the items to the beneficiaries.