Tarkwa Senior High School '90' Year Group Elect New Executives

The 1990 year group of Tarkwa Senior High School have elected new executives to run their affairs.

The group reunited after they had lost a colleague in 2014 and had interim executives until last Saturday when they decided to vote for permanent executives that would manage the affairs and serve the year group and the school.

The newly elected executives were; Mr Issah Salifu Taylor, President, Madam Ama Kyereba Hanson, First Vice President and Mr. Oppong Kumesi, Second Vice President.

The rest are; Mr Isaac Conduah, Secretary, Mr. Festus Abaidoo, Financial Secretary, Madam Lydia Oduro, Treasurer and Madam Patience Konduah, Organising Secretary.

A constitution which was drafted to govern the activities of the group was reviewed and adopted as well.

The newly elected President in his speech expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and the opportunity given him to serve them.

He said although they had supplied the school with two boreholes each for the boys and the girls dormitory, they would continue to undertake developmental projects that would enhance teaching and learning on campus.

He said the year group intended to refurbish and furnish the school library with books, computers, chairs and other accessories, while boasting that the 1990 year group was the most active year group among with 88 active members.

Mrs Hannah Korangteng, the National President of the Tarkwa Old Student Association (TOSA) who delivered a speech on the state of the school lamented about the poor performance of students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and called on all stakeholders to come on board to remedy the situation.

She reminded old students of their responsibility towards the school and appealed to the old students not to operate in their comfort zone but rather be functional and supportive.

Mrs Korangteng further tasked the executives of the 1990 year group to connect everyone that TARSCO had impacted and should not be spectators on matters concerning the school. GNA