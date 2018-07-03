Dr. Ekow - Spio Garbrah - True Presidential Material

If the National Democratic Congress is genuinely looking for a competent Presidential candidate who understands the ropes of politics then we can't afford to look further than Dr. Spio Garbrah.

Dr. Ekow- Spio Garbrah, a Former Minister of Communication, an Ambassador par excellence - has been a constant fixture in the governance of this Country for the better part of the fourth republic. It is common knowledge that the structure of the Communication Ministry was streamlined by Dr. Spio who is regarded by well meaning Ghanaians as the most effective communication minister in the history of the fourth republic. In fact , the transformations in the Communication Ministry, the infrastructure and of course the body of laws that govern the activities of the Ministry are the handiworks of Dr. Spio.

As the Communications Minister, President Mahama was his deputy so if Mahama has been able rise to the Presidency then Dr. Spio is over qualified! After President Mahama ignominiously led us to the slaughter in the 2016 elections there is the need for the NDC to elect a candidate who can reclaim the lost glory of our Great Party and Dr. Spio appears to be that man with both the demeanor and competencies to lead us to the Flagstaff House!

Dr. Spio, as the youngest foreign minister of this Great Country plied his trade so successfully and so uniquely that it brought great honor and pride to our young country and indeed our fledgling democracy. If today Ghana is regarded as the oasis of peace in Africa and the choice destination of many from the West then Dr. Spio should be eulogized for being that true emissary who sold our story so well and marketed us to the rest of the world. Always adorned in our beautiful traditional Kente abroad, it did a lot to create a market for our kente industry which is a source of employment to many.

Everybody would agree with me including even Dr. Spio's detractors that Spio is a gentleman in the true sense of the word who avoids attacking personalities but only attacks issues. Civility and decency are his watchwords . Clearly, Dr Spio reminds us so much of the gentle disposition of President Mills. The NDC fraternity would do themselves a great good in 2020 if they vouch for his candidature.

It is an indisputable fact that Dr. Spio is running the cleanest campaign in the NDC presidential race . Whereas most of his opponents have resorted to insults and inflammatory language , Spio has stood out as someone who addresses issues dispassionately without hate and rancour!

In conclusion,as NDC members, there is the temptation to be sentimental and to want to stick with President Mahama but if we take a sober reflection of what would inure to the advantage of the NDC then we cannot look past Dr. Spio. Dr. Spio is the only candidate whose appeal cuts across both party and non party Ghanaians and we must jump at this opportunity to change the fortunes of our Great Party and by extension our country!

Dr. Spio Gabrah for President!

Hajj Seidu Sulemana

0243911649

Youth Activist -

Chiana-Paga Constituency.