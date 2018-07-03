Ban On Concerts Following Fancy Gadam Accident:: MUSIGA To Meet Tamale MCE

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is planning to meet the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior, over his decision to ban concerts at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The MCE of Tamale issued the directive after some fans of hip life artiste Fancy Gadam and staff of Zylofon Cash, died in accident on Thursday, 29th June, 2018 in Tamale.

“I have banned all [musical] concerts at the stadium. No more [musical] concerts until further notice. We are not going to allow that. He was not coming to pay a courtesy call on my disciplined chiefs. They were all over the place, blocked the streets. A lot of indiscipline on the streets , ” he had said.

Musah Superior – MCE of Tamale

The victims were on their way to the Tamale Airport to welcome Nigerian Artiste, Patoranking ahead of Fancy Gadam's concert on Saturday, 30th June, 2018 when they met their untimely death.

In an interview with Citi News, the Vice President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons said MUSIGA would hold an executive meeting this week, to discuss the way forward.

According to him, they would also meet the MCE to discuss his intended ban on music concerts at Tamale Sports Stadium.

Tamale Sports Stadium

“We will talk to him about rescinding his decision on the ban but that will depend on exactly on what happened and what has been happening so that we will understand the situation properly,” he stated.

He said the union would meet with the MCE to discuss the way forward as in helping to forestall future occurrences of such nature.

“When meet him we will discuss it and we will come to a solution that will prevent this from happening again,” he further noted.

Bessa Simons finally sympathised with families of the deceased and Zylofon Media whose staff lost their lives after going to Tamale to support the programme.

Background

On Thursday, 29th June, 2018, some fans of Fancy Gadam were involved in an accident when they were going to the Tamale Airport to welcome Patoranking ahead of Fancy Gadam's concert scheduled for Saturday, 30th June, 2018 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

According to reports the vehicle which conveyed the fans collided with another vehicle which caused the driver to veer of the road.

Eight (8) people including two workers of Zylofon Cash died while others got sustained various degrees of injuries.

Because of this, the management of Fancy Gadam canceled the concert.

Fancy Gadam

The Tamale Sports Stadium is one of the major venues for outdoor entertainment programmes organised by both indigens of the metropolis and people from outside.