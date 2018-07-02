modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
5 minutes ago | Education

St.Peter’s Joins ADISCO In Final Of 2018 NSMQ After Comeback Victory

CitiNewsRoom
St.Peter’s Joins ADISCO In Final Of 2018 NSMQ After Comeback Victory

St. Peter’s SHS overcame its compatriots from the Volta Region; Mawuli School and Keta SHTS, to make a return to the National Science & Maths Quiz final after over a decade.

St. Peter’s SHS, represented by Kissi Annoh Kwaku and Fenny Benjamin, finished the contest with 35 points, whilst Keta SHTS and Mawuli School finished with 26 and 22 points respectively.

72201870608 nsmq2018st.petersjoinsadiscoinfinalaftercomebackvictory2

72201870609 nsmq2018st.petersjoinsadiscoinfinalaftercomebackvictory3

The two-time winners pivoted off a strong fourth round to overcome a keen effort from Keta SHTS.

Keta SHTS’ intensity tailed off in the final round, where it did not attempt a single question.

This all but gifted the contest to St. Peter’s SHS.

72201870610 nsmq2018st.petersjoinsadiscoinfinalaftercomebackvictory1

72201870611 nsmq2018st.petersjoinsadiscoinfinalaftercomebackvictory5

In the earlier semi-final context, Adisadel College booked its fourth consecutive appearance in the National Science & Maths Quiz final after beating Mfantsipim School and Ghana National College.

The last semi-final contest will see defending champions, Prempeh College come up against West Africa SHS and Krobo Girls SHS.

quot-img-1In his time he makes all things beautiful

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1
body-container-line