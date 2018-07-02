St.Peter’s Joins ADISCO In Final Of 2018 NSMQ After Comeback Victory

St. Peter’s SHS overcame its compatriots from the Volta Region; Mawuli School and Keta SHTS, to make a return to the National Science & Maths Quiz final after over a decade.

St. Peter’s SHS, represented by Kissi Annoh Kwaku and Fenny Benjamin, finished the contest with 35 points, whilst Keta SHTS and Mawuli School finished with 26 and 22 points respectively.

The two-time winners pivoted off a strong fourth round to overcome a keen effort from Keta SHTS.

Keta SHTS’ intensity tailed off in the final round, where it did not attempt a single question.

This all but gifted the contest to St. Peter’s SHS.

In the earlier semi-final context, Adisadel College booked its fourth consecutive appearance in the National Science & Maths Quiz final after beating Mfantsipim School and Ghana National College.

The last semi-final contest will see defending champions, Prempeh College come up against West Africa SHS and Krobo Girls SHS.