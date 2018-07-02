Senior Citizens Want NHIS To Cover Critical Diseases

Senior Citizens in the Upper East Region are appealing to government to expand the National Health Insurance Scheme to absorb hospital charges and cost of drugs for critical diseases.

According to them, the money they receive monthly as their pension, is woefully insufficient to cater for critical diseases associated with the aged hence their call.

The Senior citizens made the appeal in Bolgatanga at this year’s 58th Ghana’s Republic Day celebration held at the Residency of the Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari.

Expressing their ordeal to Citi News, some senior citizens said a targeted healthcare intervention for the aged is key for a prolonged life.

“I am having a spinal problem and at the same time, diabetics and hypertension, and I cannot walk. It is very difficult for me to get somebody to help me to go to hospital and also pay my health bills, I am begging that government should support people like us” Helena Azure stated.

Another pensioner, Mr. Edward Nchor said “If you are somebody with stroke, diabetics or hypertension among other critical diseases, the drugs are all very expensive beyond the ability of the pensioner now considering the pay baseline. The government should do something to supplement, there should be an insurance to take care of extra expenses of senior citizens”.

“There are sicknesses that are associated with the aged, but not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme which is really affecting us because we cannot afford the money to treat those sicknesses. We appeal to government to support the aged with some health initiative,” Lawrencia Akumpane stressed.

Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, commended the senior citizens for their enormous contribution to the development of the region, adding that, government is committed to developing and implementing policies for the aged.

He urged them to be ambassadors of peace and live exemplary lives worth emulating particularly by the youth.

Mr. Rockson admonished them to practice healthy lifestyles such as minimizing alcoholic consumption, exercising regularly and avoid acts that have the tendency to injure them.

150 out of about 200 senior citizens across the region were given clothes for their respective contribution to the development of the region.