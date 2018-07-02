Government Urged To Revisit Pensioners Allowance

Mr. Japheth Yao Ledo, former Moderator, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has asked government to take a second look at the allowance of pensioners in the country.

He said some pensioners were taking as low as GH¢34.00, and described as 'deplorable' needing government's intervention.

Mr. Ledo who was speaking at a Republic/ Senior Citizens Day event in Bame, near Ho, said the low allowances were discouraging and making life difficult for pensioners.

He said increase in allowances would impact on the health and welfare of pensioners and encourage them to inspire the younger generation to serve the country better.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said senior citizens were good assets to the nation because they could be counted on to give good counsel on all areas of national development in view of their rich experiences.

He called on Municipal and District Assemblies and the Pensioner Associations to put up recreational centres where senior citizens could go and relax, socialise and also dialogue on serious local and national issues.

He urged the youth in active service to tap into the wisdom and knowledge of the aged for success.

Most Reverend. Francis Kofi Lodonu, Bishop Emeritus of Ho, also appealed to government to help develop the crocodile pond at Bame to serve as tourist site and urged the youth to learn, love and respect senior citizens who had built the country to the current state.

Reverend Dr. Livingstone Buama, His Lordship Most Rev. Gabriel Ababio Mante, and His Lordship Most Rev. Francis Anani Lodonu were awarded with citations for their immense contributions towards the development of the Region.