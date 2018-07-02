Following the demise of the late former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, Prof Joshua Alabi makes the tall list of high profile personalities who have visited the former Veep's widow and family to commiserate with them.
Below is a statement by Professor Joshua Alabi after the visit.
This morning, I had the opportunity to visit the widow and family of the late Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, to commiserate and sympathize with them.
My friend and Comrade, Paa Kwesi, was a very meticulous, knowledgeable and hardworking gentleman. He was a man of few words but with deep insight.
Apart from the shocking nature of his death, his absence has robbed the NDC and Ghana, of a key human resource and a fine brain. His monumental contributions to national development as Deputy Finance Minister, Governor of Bank of Ghana and Vice President will remain as a lasting legacy in the annals of the country's history.
His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was an embodiment of integrity, humility, and servitude in public office. He will be greatly missed.
I convey my deepest condolences to Her Excellency Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the family and the entire NDC fraternity. We mourn a departed national asset.
May the Almighty God grant our brother, father, son and Vice President an eternal peaceful rest.
Professor Joshua Alabi visits Late Veep's Widow
Following the demise of the late former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, Prof Joshua Alabi makes the tall list of high profile personalities who have visited the former Veep's widow and family to commiserate with them.
Below is a statement by Professor Joshua Alabi after the visit.
This morning, I had the opportunity to visit the widow and family of the late Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, to commiserate and sympathize with them.
My friend and Comrade, Paa Kwesi, was a very meticulous, knowledgeable and hardworking gentleman. He was a man of few words but with deep insight.
Apart from the shocking nature of his death, his absence has robbed the NDC and Ghana, of a key human resource and a fine brain. His monumental contributions to national development as Deputy Finance Minister, Governor of Bank of Ghana and Vice President will remain as a lasting legacy in the annals of the country's history.
His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was an embodiment of integrity, humility, and servitude in public office. He will be greatly missed.
I convey my deepest condolences to Her Excellency Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the family and the entire NDC fraternity. We mourn a departed national asset.
May the Almighty God grant our brother, father, son and Vice President an eternal peaceful rest.
*Prof. Joshua Alabi*
Accra
2nd July, 2018
Img-20180702-wa0009
Img-20180702-wa0006
Img-20180702-wa0004
Img-20180702-wa0003
Img-20180702-wa0002