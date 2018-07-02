Professor Joshua Alabi visits Late Veep's Widow

Following the demise of the late former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, Prof Joshua Alabi makes the tall list of high profile personalities who have visited the former Veep's widow and family to commiserate with them.

Below is a statement by Professor Joshua Alabi after the visit.

This morning, I had the opportunity to visit the widow and family of the late Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, to commiserate and sympathize with them.

My friend and Comrade, Paa Kwesi, was a very meticulous, knowledgeable and hardworking gentleman. He was a man of few words but with deep insight.

Apart from the shocking nature of his death, his absence has robbed the NDC and Ghana, of a key human resource and a fine brain. His monumental contributions to national development as Deputy Finance Minister, Governor of Bank of Ghana and Vice President will remain as a lasting legacy in the annals of the country's history.

His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was an embodiment of integrity, humility, and servitude in public office. He will be greatly missed.

I convey my deepest condolences to Her Excellency Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the family and the entire NDC fraternity. We mourn a departed national asset.

May the Almighty God grant our brother, father, son and Vice President an eternal peaceful rest.

*Prof. Joshua Alabi*

Accra

2nd July, 2018

Img-20180702-wa0009

Img-20180702-wa0006

Img-20180702-wa0004

Img-20180702-wa0003

Img-20180702-wa0002