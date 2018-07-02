modernghana logo

#NSMQ2018: ADISCO Beat Botwe, Ghana National To Make Finals

Adisadel College has booked its fourth consecutive appearance in the National Science & Maths Quiz final.

The Cape Coast-based school overcame local rivals, Mfantsipim School, and Ghana National College.

Adisadel College, represented by Jeffrey Quaye and Gabriel Ampadu Sasu, finished the first semi-final contest with 48 points, ahead of the trailing Mfantsipim School with 44 points and Ghana National College with 26 points.

Adisadel College took the lead in the third round and never looked back.

They triumphed in 2016 when they beat Mfantsipim School and Opoku Ware Secondary School.

The other semifinal contests will see St. Peters SHS contest against Mawuli School and Keta SHTS, while defending champions, Prempeh College will face up against West Africa SHS and Krobo Girls SHS.

