NDC Is On A Useless Mission

FORMER MEMBER of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Michael Teye Nyaunu, has described the intended protest against the removal of Electoral Commissioner (EC), Charlotte Osei, by his party as 'useless mission.'

According to the member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), per the committee report of the Chief Justice, it is clear the EC boss grossly misconducted herself.

Mr. Nyaunu also known as MTN, asked the NDC to reassess the weight of the charges in the report and its correlated consequences on the nation before taking a decision like demonstration.

“I don't support the decision my party is taking. They are embarking on demonstration for what? This is useless mission unless the report is not correct. Provided the Chief Justice's report on the EC boss is correct, the President has done the right thing by removing her. She breached procurement laws among other things.

“Lots of countries are going through crisis because of EC officials due to the sensitive nature of their position, which could put a country into a state of jeopardy,” the NDC 'firebrand' pointed out.

In an interview with the DAILY GUIDE via telephone, the NDC stalwart stated that the merit of the report shows that the EC boss is capable of doing other things which could throw the country into jeopardy.

He said a leading member stated that the gross misconduct exhibited by Charlotte Osei shows that she is unable to wear the boot of her predecessor, Mr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, for which reason she deserves to be dismissed.