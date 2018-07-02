GH¢4 Slippers Kills 6-Year-Old Girl

A DESPERATE attempt by a naive six-year-old girl to save her slippers worth GH¢4 from being taken away by flood has turned disastrous.

The inexperienced toddler slipped and fell heavily into an open drainage system and she was quickly carried away by the raging water, resulting in her death.

The unpleasant incident was said to have happened at Kwadaso in the newly created Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region on Thursday afternoon.

The body of the young girl (name withheld) was later on retrieved and deposited at a morgue at a medical facility for autopsy.

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicated that the body of the deceased was expected to be buried by the bereaved family latest by last Saturday.

Kwaku Asanka aka 'Mustapha', an eye witness, disclosed that the bereaved family is totally shattered, following the loss of the young and innocent girl.

He said it was raining heavily at Kwadaso on that fateful Thursday afternoon and the six-year-old girl and her friends were happily playing.

Kwaku Asanka noted that a certain man in the area saw the six-year-old girl playing barefooted; he told her to go and wear slippers.

The young girl obliged, and whilst playing with her friends, one of her slippers fell into the gutter, which was filled with raging water.

The naive girl then attempted to remove it from the raging water. Unfortunately, as she crawled to pick it, she slipped into the gutter, and she was carried away.