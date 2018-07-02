Two Zylofon Staff Die In Accident

Two staff members of Zylofon Group are among persons killed in an accident in Tamale on Friday during a street procession for a concert organised by Fancy Gadam.

But NEWS-ONE is yet to find out the identities of the two.

A statement signed by Communications Director for Zylofon Cash, Halifax Ansah-Addo, on Saturday disclosed that doctors from the Tamale Teaching Hospital confirmed that the two workers were unable to survive the car crash in Tamale in the Northern Region.

“We are in deep pain and shock as we express our condolence to the families of all persons who lost their lives during the accident that occurred in Tamale on Friday evening,” Halifax revealed.

According to the statement, “The incident happened when a cargo truck veered off its lane and drove straight into our convoy. It crashed into one of our vehicles and several motorbikes in the process.”

“We are in grief and we plead that the continuous sharing of photos of the deceased persons in the condition they were after the accident is unethical and increasing our agony,” the statement further indicated.

It also stated that the company is cooperating with the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in Tamale as investigations continue.

Halifax expressed his gratitude to all individuals across Ghana and beyond who have called to express their condolence, support and solidarity in many ways from the dusk of Friday.

“We plead for calm as we remain united in grief,” he stated.

It would be recalled that eight persons were feared dead with 14 others injured in a terrible accident on the Tamale Airport road in a Fancy Gadam-sponsored motorbikes procession on the principal streets of Tamale on Friday.

The deceased persons were conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Information gathered indicates that that Zylofon Cash, sponsors of the FancyXPato concert, were on their way to the airport to welcome Nigerian musician Patoranking and got involved in a serious crash with several vehicles.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tamale, Iddrisu Musah, has suspended all musical concerts in the metropolis following the death of eight persons in the street procession.