Gang Of Robbers Arrested In Somanya

SEVEN Suspected thieves and two accomplices are currently in the grips of the Somanya Police in the Eastern Region assisting in investigations for robbing residents at night.

The suspects, as gathered, have been breaking into stores at night in Somanya and Odumase Krobo and allegedly robbing the residents of their belongings.

The suspects; Michael Matanawi, Saddick Iddrisu, 20, Kwadwo Oteng, 26, Atta Yaw, 35, Patient Adwoa Idan, 24, Nartey Sandra, 20, and Florence Agyeman, 22, and their accomplices; Hajia Asana Fuseini, 55 and her granddaughter, Mariam Saida Mohammed, 27, a seven months pregnant woman, were arrested in a swoop by a joint operation team of the Somanya and Odumase Krobo District Police Command respectively.

The suspects were grabbed over the weekend after a suspect who was in remand led the police to their hideout.

The Somanya District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Isaac Austin who confirmed the arrest on Koforidua based Radio station, Bryt FM during midday news explained that, the suspects and their accomplices are currently in police custody awaiting screening and prosecution.

“The suspect, Michael Matanawi, who was on remand led the joint ten men police officers drawn from Somanya, Odumase Krobo and Nuaso Command to a ghetto in Tema Community One (Kwessia Dwaso) to arrest the other suspects.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Isaac Austin explained further that, the suspects also mentioned 55 year old Hajia Asana Fuseini and her seven months pregnant granddaughter as accomplices who have been buying the stolen items and led the operation team to their house at Ashaiman Middle East for their arrest.

“A search was conducted in Hajia Asana Fuseni's room in the presence of her younger sister, Salamatu Fuseini and we retrieved 25 half pieces of different cloths, a quantity of rice, 187 pieces of assorted soaps, two bottles of liquid soap, GFJ washing powder, three tins of Milo, a tin of Cowbell, three boxes of yellow label Lipton, a tin of sugar, a tin of brown rice, a cup of beans and two bags of rice all suspected to be stolen items,” he stated.

He added that, “Others include one blender, one hand dryer, one deep freezer, three serving trays, four rubber bowls, one box of sauce pan, two pieces of cloth, one food flask and two blenders were retrieved from Mariam Saida Mohammed also suspected to be stolen items''.

The robbers, as gathered, often pretend to be good citizens; sweeping gutters and streets just to gather information, organize their colleagues and break into stores at night to steal their wares.