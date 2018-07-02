Even 'The New York Times' Lies About Ebola

As simple as ABC, the Ebola virus which erupted in Congo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Guinea is a biological weapon tested in those African countries for the military defending purpose. If the media wouldn't like to publish the truth they must refrain from calling the truth conspiracy theories.

For accuracy and the dissemination of information to the general public, everyone puts his or her trust in the media. Unfortunately, the media is misleading and providing false information to the general public about certain diseases, including Aids and Ebola.

Just like the lies which took over the media when Aids hits the world after the depopulation of Africa went wrong, the same lies have engulfed the media world again but this time on Ebola.

Ebola is the most deadly biological weapon ever prepared by the US military scientists to kill Africans, yet no one is prepared to write the truth even though the media claim to have qualified health journalists.

One of the most respected newspapers one doesn't expect to lie about the origin of Ebola is 'The New York Times.'

The newspaper which has gained a good reputation among international recognized newspapers think they have the power to change the mind of people by joining those writing false information about Ebola to call the truth conspiracy.

In an article entitled "The Ebola Conspiracy Theories," published on October 18, 2014, the newspaper defends the US government, saying:

"The outbreak began in September, when The Daily Observer, a Liberian newspaper, published an article alleging that the virus was not what it seemed — a medical disaster — but rather a bio-weapon designed by the United States military to depopulate the planet.

Not long after, accusations appeared online contending that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had patented the virus and was poised to make a fortune from a new vaccine it had created with the pharmaceutical industry.

There were even reports that the New World Order, that classic conspiracy bugbear involving global elites, had engineered Ebola in order to impose quarantines, travel bans and eventually martial law."

It's shocking that The New York Times is blatantly refuting this publication based on the truth and calling it 'Conspiracy Theories.' We need to inform the newspaper's management or the editor that President Obama had sent military aid to Africa because the US military is responsible for the planting of the Ebola warfare agent in those affected countries jungles.

Obama knows it and, therefore, thought the sending of the military to the affected countries will be the right thing to do since they have knowledge on how to handle things over there. In fact, The New York Times, we need to say that:

"Your conspiracy theories have always moved in tandem with your newspaper, offering shadow explanations for distressing or perplexing events." It's a total disgrace for such a respected newspaper to join the trash of newspapers.

And if the management or the editor of The New York Times, thinks the newspaper doesn't deserve to be called a trash, then read the article below and know the great writers behind the most fearful health blog in the world called "Secrets Of Aids And Ebola Facts Journal."

THE MILITARY VALUE OF DOCUMENTED AND UNDOCUMENTED CHEMICAL-BIOLOGICAL CRIMES

Evidence that the military is responsible for chemical and biological agents can be read in the article above. Finally, the general public wants to know:

"Why does the U.S. Centers for Disease Control owns a patent on a particular strain of Ebola known as "EboBun." It's patent No. CA2741523A1 and it was awarded in 2010?

WHY DOES THE CENTER FOR DISEASES CONTROL OWN A PATENT ON EBOLA?