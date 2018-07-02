WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (56) Be zealous For Good Works

"who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from every lawless deed and purify for Himself His own special people, zealous for good works"

[Titus 2:14]

NKJV

Apostle Paul narrating the good works of Jesus Christ to Titus.

The purpose was to charge Titus to follow the footprints of early apostles through Christ Jesus.

Titus was empowered to be zealous for good works for Christ Jesus.

Let us look at some few things that can help us to be zealous for good works.

1. Being obedient to God's will.

2. Carrying out duties at church on time.

3. Putting God first in all things.

4. Being kind to people and spreading the Word of God.

5. And loving and praying for all.

Be zealous for good works for Christ Jesus.

Prayer

Holy Spirit, I want more of you in my life and to be zealous for good works in Jesus' name, Amen.

