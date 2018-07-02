Students Loan Trust Fund Honours GN Bank, Asa Savings & Loans

The Students Loan Trust Fund has honoured two exemplary companies, GN bank and Asa Savings and Loans that have been meeting their obligations to the company.

Mr. Jacob Kwabena Adjei, the board chairman of SLTF said, the students loan trust fund declared May 2018 as a "Recoveries and Repayment Awareness Month" to shore up the fund's recoveries and also take stock of all stakeholders whose actions or inactions directly impact repayment of the fund.

"To this end the role of employers or institutions contemplated by section 24 of the SLTF Act 2011,Act 820 was used to track repayment compliance by institutions with beneficiaries of the Trust Fund in their employment "

He further stated that, the aforementioned exercise culminated in the identification of GN bank and ASa financial services limited as the top-most compliant bodies corporate in repayment.

"As the saying goes : "Even a Duty must be Appreciated " - the Trust Fund has therefore, organized this maiden awards ceremony ' Values - based system of Ethics "

Mr. Jacob Kwabena Adjei said the benchmarks of their awardees are not geared towards sustaining the fund for the benefit of Ghanaian students, but are also central to meeting the target of the 2030 sustainable development goals (SDGs) and in particular SDG 4.

According to the minister of state, Tertiary education, Hon. Professor Kwesi Yankah, Nana Akuffo Addo administration has put so much premium on education.

Within the first year of this administration, the Free SHS policy was implemented, student loans were increased by 50%, allowances for trainee nurses and teachers were also restored.

Hon. Professor Kwesi Yankah said, they will continue to work hard to improve the education sector and there are major policy changes that will shortly be introduced in the areas of curriculum development, teacher training and technical and vocational education and training.