Amissah Arthur’s Last Moments Taught Us Lessons Of Humility

The Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has narrated how he witnessed the last moments of former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur before his demise on Friday, June 29, 2018.

The late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is said to have died at the 37 Military Hospital after collapsing during a gym session, Friday dawn.

OsagyefuoAmoatia Ofori Panin II said that the late Amissah Arthur had joined the training session at the gym where he had also visited for a workout session.

An eyewitness account by the Okyenhene indicated that the former Vice President collapsed while on his course which drew the attention of all around including his [Amissah Arthur's] wife, Matilda Amissah Arthur.

“We gathered around him and pumped his heart as hard as we could; yelled out his name with his wife calling on Jesus, save him…. I just said call the ambulance and let's take him to the hospital,” “We then took the Vice President to the hospital but after waiting anxiously on the phone but when a call came, the trainer informed me that the Vice President could not make it,” he narrated.

According to him, after several failed attempts to resuscitate the late Mr. Amissah Arthur, they opted for assistance from the national ambulance service failure of which they had to rush the ailing Amissah Arthur to the 37 military hospital via a pick-up.

The Okyenhene says he is saddened by the departure of the former Vice President considering his contribution to the country.

Meanwhile he has challenged politicians and public servants to take advantage of the death of the former Vice president Paa Kwesi BekoeAmissahAuthur to rekindle their sense of patriotism towards nation building.

In his view, the late former Vice President's humility as incomparable.

“The passing taught me a lesson all day on Friday… For those of us who may believe that we were created and somebody moulded us out of clay and put the breath of life in us…maybe he is the one that could have brought Amissah Arthur back to life…If Amissah Arthur had the chance to tell somebody later in the day that I have offended you, he never got the chance and vice versa, he said. He added, “As we celebrate him let us all know that we must be humble, let's have humility.”

He also seized the opportunity to implore on Ghanaians to be tolerant of each other as anyone could be called unto eternity at any point in time.

State dignitaries have been consoling the family of the late former Vice President.

At the signing of a Book of Condolence on Saturday, June 30, 2018, President Akufo Addo also described the demise of the former Vice President as a loss to the country.