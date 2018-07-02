|Author:
|Kwabena Ofori-Panin
|Stories:
|101 Publication(s)
|Column:
|KwabenaOforiPanin
THE ONE WHO DOES'NT TAKE TIME, WHEN LUCK APPEARS FROM THE CORNER LOSES THE BEST TIME IN LIFEBy: akoaso,HH Germany
|Author:
|Kwabena Ofori-Panin
|Stories:
|101 Publication(s)
|Column:
|KwabenaOforiPanin
THE ONE WHO DOES'NT TAKE TIME, WHEN LUCK APPEARS FROM THE CORNER LOSES THE BEST TIME IN LIFEBy: akoaso,HH Germany
Did You Say It Is 57 Years Of Declaration That We Are A Full-Fledged Called Ghana?
And for all this while we have not been able to UNITE as a NATION to develop as expected!
Even we mock those who cannot pronounce ENGLISH words with style (let "KASIEBO IS 'NAKET' crew of ADOM fm prove me wrong, and I will cease posting or reading anything on the social media!) when we cannot have even ONE common language for Ghana! And we are happily talking about development in ethnocentrism. It will take forever, whereas some foreigners could be planning to "buy" Ghana!
Okay choose between AKAN and ENGLISH or at least a working knowledge of Akan in addition to English for communication in Ghana, if you are patriotic and not stubborn. Then I will meet you on the other side of Ghana's development.
(NB: Our parents spoke languages that they could not write even one word of).
[Free Tutorials at "ONE LANGUAGE GHANA" Comunuty on the Google+ platform.]
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Kwabena Ofori-Panin and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana.
Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."