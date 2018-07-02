Senior Citizens Urged To Counsel The Youth

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, has appealed to senior citizens in the country to continue to provide guidance and counselling to the youth to imbibe in them the spirit of unity and togetherness.

He said a lot of the country's senior citizens were still serving as role models and continued to play vital roles in contributing to the progress and development of the country, who deserved commendation.

Mr Saeed made the appeal in Tamale during the 58th Republic Day celebration where some retired public servants and other senior citizens in the region were acknowledged rewarded.

"Some of you continue to serve as role models for the young ones who aspire to be like you. I therefore urge you to continue to provide guidance and counselling to the young ones to live upright lives to know the value of unity and togetherness", he said.

He noted that the country will continue to recognise the efforts and roles of senior citizens to the overall development of the country and advised all to live lives worth emulation.

Mr Saeed said government had put pragmatic programmes in place as means of alleviating the plight of Ghanaians and assured that the national cake would be distributed equitably.

He mentioned the implementation of the free Senior High School programme, planting for food and Jobs, one district, one factory as some measures put in place to ensure development of the country.

He also appealed for peace and unity especially in the Northern region to pave way for development, saying, "Conflict must be a thing of the past and be replaced with peace, unity and development."

Mr Saeed advised the youth to do away with excessive alcohol and drug abuse but should rather focus on their education to build a better future.