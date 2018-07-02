Nkawkaw Adoagyiri Now Has A Community Library

The Kwahu West Municipal Assembly has constructed and handed over a new community library to the people of Nkawkaw- Adoagyiri and its environs to promote quality education in the municipality.

The GH¢ 600, 000.00 projects also comes with Information, Communication Technology (ICT) centre to be used by students for their practical work.

At a short ceremony to unveil the edifice, Mr Yaw Owusu- Addo explained that the various interventions made in education by the government were to ensure that the Ghanaian Child received access to the best education possible in the country.

He entreated students to adopt reading habit and often do research by using the library facility.

Mr Owusu-Addo urged school heads to include library hours on the school's timetable and to establish reading clubs in the schools to ensure that children had access to the library and to improve on their reading skills.

Mr Owusu- Addo said the Municipal Assembly had planned to sponsor quiz competitions among schools in the municipality to promote effective teaching and learning.

Hajia Barichisu Adams, the Municipal Director of Education called on school children and the teachers to make good use of the library facility since it was going to offer good opportunities to them to improve on their literacy.

She encouraged school heads to revive debate and quiz clubs to enable them use the facility for its intended purpose.

Hajia Adams appealed to the library authorities and the pupils to keep the books tidy so as to make it last for others to also benefit from them in future.

Nana Effah Opinnamang III, the Chief of Obomeng commended the assembly for helping to improve education in the area by providing such an edifice.

He urged parents to prevent their wards from watching uneducative programmes on the televisions and motivate them to often visit the library to read .

Nana pleaded with the assembly to install security cameras in the library to help monitor the use of the library by the students.