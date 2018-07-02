BAF Established Thrift Shops For The Aged

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF), a non-profitable organisation has established four thrift shops for 660 aged persons across the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The shops sited at Hweehwee, Sempoa, Kwahu Tafo and Nkwatia were to help transform lives of the elderly people in the district.

At a short ceremony to inaugurate the shops, Mr Eric Nyarko, the Director of the Foundation explained that the gesture formed part of the Foundation's Social Services Programme.

He said the Foundation would register the aged and issue them with cards that would enable them to go to any of the shops to buy items for free.

Mr Nyarko said the shops have been stocked with items such as rice, cooking oil, provisions, toiletries and cloths.

He added that only registered beneficiaries would have access to the shops and urged those who have not registered to do so.

He said the initiative was expected to end the situation where some old people in the district lived in extreme poverty and left to perish in hunger because their children could not take care of them or they do not have children at all.

Mr Nyarko, however, advised the beneficiaries to take good care of their identity cards to avoid damage or lost.

He said the Foundation was also promoting education, skills training, and infrastructural development among others to help better the living standards of the people in the area.

Mr Isaac Agyapong, Kwahu East District Chief Executive expressed gratitude to the Foundation for such a wonderful initiative but urged them to widen the initiative so as to absorb many people as possible.

He assured of his commitment to work hand in hand with the Member of Parliament for the area who established the Foundation, Mr Bryan Acheampong to improve upon the lives of people in the area.

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation is a non- profitable organisation established in 2017 by Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency.

The Foundation aims at promoting the socio- economic development of the Kwahu East District.