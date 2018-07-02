Cape Coast: NHIS Holds Blood Donation Campaign

The Cape Coast District office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) with support from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, has embarked on a blood donation campaign to encourage people to voluntarily donate blood.

A blood donation exercise was organised at the weekend in Cape Coast, which had over 100 people donating their blood to augment the blood stock in the various blood banks across the country.

They were also educated about the harmless and painless process of donating blood and safety measures that should be taken when donating blood.

Mr Samuel Deku-Otoo, Central Regional Operations Officer of the NHIA explained that the campaign formed part of the Authority's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to give back to society.

He said the NHIA had declared 1st July as the annual Blood Donation Day and it was observed at all regional capitals across the country.

Mr Deku-Otoo called on Ghanaians to do away with the negative perception about donating blood and voluntarily, donate blood at regular intervals to help save lives and not only when their loved ones needed it.

'You never know when you or your relatives will be in need of blood and you might not be readily available to donate, so I will advise that when we can, we should donate blood', he added.

Mr Ato Kwamina Tetteh, Head of Laboratory Services at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, underscored the importance of blood donation and said it helped in emergency cases especially accident cases.

He also explained why there was the need to always have blood in the blood banks as it could save the lives of accident victims and pregnant women who came to the hospitals with severe complications.

'We ask patients who we give out donated blood to bring a donor to replace the donated blood so that, there will not be any shortage but unfortunately some people do not comply, which often leads to shortage of blood', he bemoaned

Some of the blood donors who spoke to the GNA said they had received the necessary education on blood donation and were inspired to save a life.