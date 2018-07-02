Angry Contractor Drags Akyempim Rural Bank To Court

Nana Kweku Aggrey, a Gomoa Jukwa, based contractor, has filed a writ of summons against the Akyempim Rural Bank at the Agona Swedru Magistrate Court for failure to pay deposit lodged at the bank in 4th July, 2016.

The particulars of claim was to recover cash amount of 1,382 Ghana Cedis being balance of deposit lodged in the savings account of the plaintiff with the defendant /bank at the Akyempim Rural Bank, Agona Swedru branch at the above date.

According to the statement of claim, defendant's bank had denied or refused to allow plaintiff to withdraw same, despite several demands, hence, this action.

The interest on the said amount to be calculated at the current bank rate from August, 2016 to date of final payment, the statement of claim concluded.