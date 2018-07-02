Headmaster Assures Bishop Herman College Will Not Change Its Name

Mr. Mathias Setornyo Attimah, Headmaster of Bishop Herman College has stated the resolve of the management of the school not to change the name to Bishop Herman Senior High School.

He said stakeholders of the school had strong passion for the name of the school and would not entertain any attempt to change the original name.

Mr Attimah who was speaking at the 66th Speech and Prize Giving Day of the school on the theme: '60 Years of Impactful Education: The BIHECO Story', said they had expressed disapproval of any alterations in the light of educational reforms.

He said management had notified the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure that the name Bishop Herman College and not Bishop Herman Senior High School appeared on the certificates of their students.

Mr Attimah lamented over the school's administration block, started in 1970, which he said had been abandoned with several structural defects and appealed for its completion.

He said the school needed 700 mono desks for fresh and continuing students and staff bungalow.

In a speech read on his behalf, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister commended management of the school for maintaining discipline in the school over the years.

He said the Region was being seen as basking in past glories in academic achievements and charged stakeholders to strive to regain the past academic glories.

Students who excelled in various subjects and courses were awarded tablets and cash prizes.

The 66th Speech and Prize Giving Day was sponsored and organised by the 1990 and 1992 year groups.