An Apology To Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Father, sorry we could not honour the pledge

As to why, we can only hedge

Henceforth, we shall promise no longer

For our honour has become a lame tiger

Across the globe we are a transit for drugs

And on the streets, thousands of children who need hugs

Yet still, those in school enjoy the company of bed bugs

Our young mothers trading their dignity for a few bucks.

Faithfulness to the motherland is endangered

As thousands of our technocrats have had

Their ties with us severed

Shedding their sweat and blood

Watering plants in cities where they will hardly be revered.

Loyalty to the motherland is a suspect

As we are apostates of the state, if we introspect

The pledge of the youth to serve is treated with contempt

Our future seemingly in disarray like hair left unkempt

A job in two years after college is uncommon

Thousands of nurses and doctors sitting at home without summon.

Our strength has long been diffused

By our uncles in power, impugned

Our precious resources being tangled

Under the watch of our uncles; totally tanked

With effects more intoxicating than vintage

Yet, we see no guidance from our vicarage

Our hearts are no longer with us

Abuse of the system by our uncles all over us

Our law makers looking on with ecstasy

Afraid of a system change which might cost them their aristocracy

While telling us to praise ourselves for our democracy

To this tune, we dance with incompetent hypocrisy

Holding our heritage in high esteem is now a bugaboo

And this surely will be our waterloo

On the contrary, your contemporaries blood were not shed in vain

For their toil has borne fruits sweeter than tamarind

Yet our minds remain stained with melanin

Uncle Mahatir Mohammed's children are now economic tigers

Years of economic mismanagement has turned us into beggars.

Among Uncle Lee Yu's, one of every six families is a billionaire

Poverty of the mind has left us in despair

Uncle Ahmed Sukarno's children are in the top industrial G­­-twenty.

On the open defection league, we are in the top twenty

Soon, there shall be none to uphold the good name of the land

For as august as a law maker shall be killed

And state apparatus will handle it with imprudence

A defender of the land shall be killed

By the defended, despite clear sings of innocence

Father, if coming back is possible

Please stay back, for what you'll encounter will be horrible

Our prayer to God is of your spirit, a reincarnation.

To lead us in deliverance from political hallucination

Coupled with decades of economic stagnation

And chart us on a new course in the right direction.

From Your Son;

Mohammed Issahaku

1st July, 2018