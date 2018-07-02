|Author:
Don't you forget that, the world is one big stage full of uncertaintiesBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
Don't you forget that, the world is one big stage full of uncertaintiesBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
An Apology To Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Father, sorry we could not honour the pledge
As to why, we can only hedge
Henceforth, we shall promise no longer
For our honour has become a lame tiger
Across the globe we are a transit for drugs
And on the streets, thousands of children who need hugs
Yet still, those in school enjoy the company of bed bugs
Our young mothers trading their dignity for a few bucks.
Faithfulness to the motherland is endangered
As thousands of our technocrats have had
Their ties with us severed
Shedding their sweat and blood
Watering plants in cities where they will hardly be revered.
Loyalty to the motherland is a suspect
As we are apostates of the state, if we introspect
The pledge of the youth to serve is treated with contempt
Our future seemingly in disarray like hair left unkempt
A job in two years after college is uncommon
Thousands of nurses and doctors sitting at home without summon.
Our strength has long been diffused
By our uncles in power, impugned
Our precious resources being tangled
Under the watch of our uncles; totally tanked
With effects more intoxicating than vintage
Yet, we see no guidance from our vicarage
Our hearts are no longer with us
Abuse of the system by our uncles all over us
Our law makers looking on with ecstasy
Afraid of a system change which might cost them their aristocracy
While telling us to praise ourselves for our democracy
To this tune, we dance with incompetent hypocrisy
Holding our heritage in high esteem is now a bugaboo
And this surely will be our waterloo
On the contrary, your contemporaries blood were not shed in vain
For their toil has borne fruits sweeter than tamarind
Yet our minds remain stained with melanin
Uncle Mahatir Mohammed's children are now economic tigers
Years of economic mismanagement has turned us into beggars.
Among Uncle Lee Yu's, one of every six families is a billionaire
Poverty of the mind has left us in despair
Uncle Ahmed Sukarno's children are in the top industrial G-twenty.
On the open defection league, we are in the top twenty
Soon, there shall be none to uphold the good name of the land
For as august as a law maker shall be killed
And state apparatus will handle it with imprudence
A defender of the land shall be killed
By the defended, despite clear sings of innocence
Father, if coming back is possible
Please stay back, for what you'll encounter will be horrible
Our prayer to God is of your spirit, a reincarnation.
To lead us in deliverance from political hallucination
Coupled with decades of economic stagnation
And chart us on a new course in the right direction.
From Your Son;
Mohammed Issahaku
1st July, 2018
