Investigate Bank Of Ghana Over Collapse Of Rural Banks--Clients Appeal To President Akufo-Addo

Customers of North Birem Rural Bank, formerly Asuoprah Rural Bank in the New Abirem District of the Eastern region, are appealing to the President to order a performance assessment inquiry into the problems facing distressed rural banks in the country.

Speaking through their spokesperson, Mr. Prince Adinyira, the customers of the insolvent bank, maintain leaving the situation as it is smacks of endorsing irresponsibility by institutions mandated to protect the interest of the ordinary tax payers.

“If the rural banks and even the traditional ones are collapsing, then there is an act of irresponsibility on the part of some officers and the earlier an inquiry is instituted to check it the more ordinary Ghanaians risk losing their savings in these financial institutions,” Mr. Adinyira stated.

Mr. Adinyira doesn't only think the Apex Bank, a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), in charge of rural banks supervision, has questions to answer for taking no action to prevent customers' savings from going down the drain, but must be made to account for the mess caused.

Speaking on behalf of the clients of the bank who have been affected badly by the turn of events, Mr. Prince Adinyira, their spokesperson, said the state institutions have failed the people whose savings cannot be accounted for.

“Because nobody is called to account for some of these acts of irresponsibility, supervisory institutions sit down aloof as taxpayers' monies get wasted,” he said, questioning the essence in paying workers of such institutions whilst their work remains ineffective. .

“We need to be responsible and account for our stewardship to the people whose interests should be of paramount concern to such institutions.”

The customers of North Birem Rural Bank, whose hard-earned deposits, running into tens of thousands of Ghana Cedis, have been locked up at the bank for some years now, are still counting their loss and pointing accusing fingers at the Central Bank for failing to protect their monies saved with the bank.

In spite of the numerous publications and petitions to BoG and the Presidency over the years, officials of the national bank remain silent and adamant on acting to restore the customers' monies.

Many of the customers have become destitute, with their wards withdrawing from school for lack of fees.

Some of them, who are farmers, have abandoned their crops in the farms because they cannot raise the capital to clear the land and buy some inputs or farming implements.

The situation is even worse for those who put their pension money into their accounts at the bank with the view to doing one project or the other with it. They have regretted that decision and currently are looking up to government's intervention to save them from complete destitution.

They have written petitions to the Bank of Ghana and past presidents but none has responded to their petitions. In spite of several publications, the situation remains the same or has even worsened.

The leadership of the Apex Bank at Koforidua, when contacted by the customers a few years ago, said it was investigating the case in order to restore the bank to life, an assurance that seems to have faded into thin air.

Over five hundred (500) customers have been affected by the problem, in addition to those who are indirectly linked to it.