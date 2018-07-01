New BOST MD Thrown A Challenge To Deal With Oil Corruption

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised the new Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company, George Mensah Okley, to use his expertise in the energy sector to make an impact.

He tasked Mr. Okley to address financial loopholes and issues regarding the sale of contaminated fuel.

The Asantehene made the remarks when the BOST MD led other officials of the company to pay a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace.

He said BOST must adopt a strategic partnership with the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) and other Oil retail companies to ensure long-term stable price outlooks at the pumps.

This he maintained will go a long way to benefit Ghanaians.

The visit was to officially introduce Mr. Okley to the Asantehene after he took over from Alfred Obeng Boateng who was recently sacked by the President.

The Asantehene, while addressing the delegation, said management of the company must always remind themselves of the main objective behind the setting up of the company, and work hard to achieve such vision.

He also advised management of the company to remain the implementers of the decision of the Board and eschew internal wrangling that usually exists between them.

He said the management must collaborate effectively with the Board since the Oil sector plays a crucial role in the development of the country.

The Asantehene urged the Managing Director to prioritize maintenance of the facilities at the company, and also ensure there is greater output from the company's operations.

“Before your appointment, you have been working in the Energy sector already. So you need to use your expertise in the sector to address issues that will be inimical to the progress of the company,” Otumfuo added.

Mr. Okley, who later inspected facilities at the company's branch in Kumasi, urged workers to remain focus and contribute their quota to the progress of the company.

He charged the workers to be hardworking, diligent and avoid attitudes that will negatively affect the operations of the company.