NGO Donates Sanitary Materials To Schools

The Bingo Environmental Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in Germany, has donated sanitary items to six Junior High Schools (JHSs) in Agona West, Agona Swedru.

The items are 48 plastic buckets fitted with pipe corks, 48 bowls, 48 stands and 600 plastic cups to six Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Agona West.

The beneficiary schools are; Agona Nyakrom AMA (B) JHS, Nyakrom Methodist JHS(B), Roman Catholic JHS(B), Agona Nyakrom Salvation Army JHS, Agona Swedru AMA(E) and Agona Nyakrom Chifuly Preparatory International School.

Nana Odom Panyin VII, Gyantuahene of Nyakrom making the presentation on behalf of the NGO said the sanitation items were to assist the teachers and school children to keep personal hygiene.

He said this was not the first time the NGO was assisting schools and communities in the area, and that, more than 2,000 species of trees have been planted in schools and other public places in the Municipality to serve as wind break.

Nana Odom Panyin who is also the President of the Youth and Environmental Club, an NGO in Ghana urged the teachers to teach the school children on the importance of washing their hands with soap before eating to avoid contracting diseases.

He expressed the hope that the teachers and heads of the schools would impress upon the children to use the items to serve their purposes.

Ms Hildegard F Brako of the Agona West Municipal Directorate Ghana Education Service (GES) who received the items expressed gratitude to the NGO for their kind gesture to help promote hygiene in the schools.

She said the Agona West Directorate had started health and sanitation education for the children to keep personal hygiene.

She called on NGOs, corporate bodies and individuals to support the GES in promoting good sanitation and hygiene in the basic schools.

Ms Comfort Amissah, the Headmistress of Nyakrom AMA (B) Basic School on behalf of the heads of beneficiary schools thanked the NGO for the sanitation materials.

She gave the assurance that the sanitary materials would be put to good use and appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to support in the hygiene and sanitation drive in schools.